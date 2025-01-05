Sunday, January 05, 2025
S.Korean court rejects impeached president’s objection to arrest warrant
7:46 PM | January 05, 2025
A South Korea court on Sunday rejected President Yoon Suk Yeol’s objections to an order to detain him, according to local media.

A local court in the capital Seoul rejected objections raised by Yoon's lawyer to the arrest warrant for the impeached president, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The decision come days after Yoon's legal team filed the objections in Seoul’s Western District Court seeking suspension of its warrant.

Yun Gap-geun, Yoon's lawyer, said they are considering appealing the local court ruling to one of the nation’s top courts.

"We will consider whether to file an appeal with the Supreme Court. The dismissal (ruling) does not mean that the warrants are legally valid," he said.

Earlier, Yoon’s legal team said that they would file a complaint against the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and police officers for trying to execute a warrant to detain Yoon.

On Friday, the corruption office tried to detain Yoon but presidential security forces blocked them.

The arrest warrant, issued last week, remains valid until Monday.

Yoon, 63, has refused several times to take questions from investigators probing events leading to his short-lived Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.

Yoon was impeached on Dec. 14 and is now awaiting a Constitutional Court trial that will determine whether he is permanently removed from office or reinstated over his failed attempt on Dec. 3 to impose martial law. The court’s decision could take up to six months.

Yoon is the first sitting president in South Korean history to face charges of insurrection and treason, along with a travel ban.

This is also the first time an arrest warrant has been issued for a sitting president in South Korea.

