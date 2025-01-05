Senator Siddiqui denies offer to transfer Imran Khan to Bani Gala

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a key member of the government’s negotiating team, has denied reports of an offer to transfer PTI founder from Adiala Jail to his residence in . Speaking to the media, Siddiqui stressed that the government had not made any such proposal and that no demand for ending civil disobedience or other actions had been put forth by the government.

Siddiqui expressed concern over the stalled negotiations, stating that talks have made no progress in the past 12 days. He emphasized the need for PTI to submit its demands in writing, warning that without this, the dialogue process could face further hurdles. Addressing concerns about missing persons, he mentioned that PTI had cited 45 such cases but failed to provide a list or details.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, echoed Siddiqui’s remarks, dismissing claims of any backdoor offers or pressure from foreign entities, including the United States. Sanaullah clarified that PTI’s request for the release of detained workers was beyond the government’s control, as such decisions fall under the jurisdiction of the courts.

When questioned about the remission of sentences for some individuals involved in the May 9 incidents, Sanaullah explained that the army follows its own legal procedures, including appeal hearings and decisions on clemency.

Both officials reiterated the government’s commitment to a transparent negotiation process, urging PTI to engage meaningfully by submitting clear, written demands.