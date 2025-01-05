Sunday, January 05, 2025
Severe cold wave grips Balochistan, Quetta at -8°C

Web Desk
12:51 PM | January 05, 2025
A severe cold wave has swept across Quetta and other parts of Balochistan, with temperatures dropping drastically. According to the Meteorological Department, Kalat recorded a freezing -9°C, while Quetta’s temperature fell to -8°C, making it one of the coldest days this season.

The department has forecast that the extremely cold and dry weather will persist across most regions of Balochistan in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz clarified that there is no possibility of Karachi breaking its historical record low of 0°C, which was set in January 1934. Despite the drop in temperatures, he stated that Karachi is unlikely to experience such extreme cold this year.

