Shaheen, Fakhar, Haris lead Lahore Qalandars’ retentions ahead of PSL 10

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars, the two-time champions of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), have announced their player retentions for the upcoming HBL PSL 10 Draft.

The franchise has retained captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and star batter Fakhar Zaman in the Platinum category. Shaheen, the highest wicket-taker in the franchise’s history with 103 wickets in 71 innings, has been instrumental in leading Lahore to consecutive PSL titles. Fakhar, the backbone of the Qalandars’ batting, boasts 2,525 runs since 2017, ranking as the second-highest scorer in the tournament’s history.

Haris Rauf, known for his blistering pace, continues as the team’s Brand Ambassador in the Diamond category. Haris has claimed 66 wickets in 57 innings for Lahore, often turning games in their favor. Joining him in Diamond is Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza, whose 314 runs and seven wickets in 20 games underline his all-around utility.

Abdullah Shafique, retained in the Gold category following a category relegation, has scored 678 runs in 26 innings. Pacers Zaman Khan (44 wickets in 35 innings) and Jahandad Khan (88 runs and five wickets in nine matches) also feature in Gold, bolstering Lahore’s versatile bowling attack. Namibian all-rounder David Wiese remains in the Silver category. A seasoned campaigner, Wiese has contributed 624 runs and 38 wickets in 52 matches, playing a pivotal role in the Qalandars’ success.

Reflecting on the retentions, Team Director Sameen Rana said: “Retention isn’t just about contracts; it’s about building a legacy. These players represent the resilience, fearlessness, and passion of the Qalandars. While difficult decisions had to be made, the players we’ve retained embody the spirit of our franchise,” he said. Rana also expressed gratitude to the players who were not retained, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the team’s journey. “They will always be part of the Qalandars family, and we are confident they will continue to shine wherever they go.”