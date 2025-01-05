Sunday, January 05, 2025
SHO, cop suspended

January 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil suspended two police officers including the Station House Officer (SHO) City Tandlianwala police on charges of poor performance and abuse of powers.  A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the CPO received complaints against Inspector Basharat Ali, SHO City Tandlianwala, and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Nasir Hussain that they were abusing their powers and defaming the police department whereas during inspection, their performance was also found very poor. Taking notice, the CPO immediately suspended both police officers including Inspector Basharat Ali and ASI Nasir Hussain and directed them to report to the police lines while a departmental action against them is under progress, he added.

