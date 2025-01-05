Sindh Agriculture University will offer holistic scholarships to talented students

HYDERABAD - The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, Dr Fateh Marri, has approved a series of scholarships aimed at supporting needy and meritorious students across various faculties. The SAU’s spokesman informed here on Saturday said that the scholarships are funded through the SAU Endowment Fund to provide financial assistance to deserving students so that they could continue their academic journey without confronting financial impediments. According to him, the scholarships were named after esteemed figures who had significantly contributed to the university and the agricultural sector. He told that the Dr A Q Mughal Scholarship was designated for the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and its students studying in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th years.Similarly, he added, the Dr Bashir Ahmed Chandio Scholarship would assist 3 students from the Information Technology Center (ITC) and 2 from the Environmental Sciences in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th years of their studies. Meanwhile, the Dr Bashir Ahmed Shaikh Scholarship would support 4 students from the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences in the 2nd to final years while the Dr Rajab Ali Memon Scholarship would be awarded to 4 students from the Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th years. The M.H. Panhwar Scholarship, named after a renowned agricultural expert, would aid 4 students from the Faculty of Crop Protection in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years. The Prof. Dr. Qazi Suleman Memon Scholarship for the Faculty of Crop Production would continue to be funded through the SAU Endowment Fund in its next phase. The spokesman said those scholarships would cover tuition fees and hostel accommodation for students residing in university hostels, with annual awards based on academic performance to promote inclusivity and academic excellence.

According to him, the VC had reiterated the university’s commitment to creating opportunities for talented students in order to enable them to focus on their education and contribute to the agricultural sector.