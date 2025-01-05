Speakers call for reasonable budget allocation for health, education sectors

Attock - Federal government and all provinces must allocate a reasonable budget for health and education sectors to ensure better health and education of the people. Participants from different walks of life demanded this during a critical dialogue session “Health and Education Budget Allocations in Pakistan” which was organised by Center for Peace and Development Initiatives and Society for the Empowerment of People. The session was attended by educationists, journalists, social workers and students.

The participants said although budgets for health and education sector were being revised and increased every year by the federal and provincial governments but this budget was not enough to meet the requirements of the ever increasing population. They added that more than 20 million children were out of school while hospitals were facing shortage of 589,122 beds which was alarming. The participants said that as per the international standard 6.4 percent of GDP be allocated for education sector and availability of clean drinking water, severage and hygiene facilities must also be ensured specially in rural areas.

They urged upon the policymakers to ensure equal distribution of the country’s resources and rooting out corruption.