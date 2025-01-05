System Overhaul

The Punjab government’s recent announcement of upgrading the Police Training Academy in Lahore is undoubtedly a step in the right direction. Enhanced training and facilities for law enforcement can equip personnel to handle modern challenges and improve their service to the public. However, the concurrent arrest of three police officials for drug peddling in Gujar Khan underscores the systemic rot that no infrastructure upgrade can conceal.

This duality—progressive measures on one hand and blatant corruption on the other—highlights the need for a sweeping purge within law enforcement agencies. Isolated arrests, while necessary, are far from sufficient to root out entrenched corruption. Without comprehensive reforms, these efforts risk being mere token gestures that fail to restore public confidence in the justice system.

The rot, unfortunately, extends beyond the police force. The involvement of FIA officials in the recent illegal immigration boat tragedy exemplifies the deep-seated issues within Pakistan’s law-enforcing institutions. These incidents collectively point to a dire need for accountability at all levels. While Punjab’s focus on upgrading facilities and infrastructure is commendable, it is vital to remember that physical improvements are meaningless without corresponding ethical reforms. The government must prioritise rooting out the corrupt elements that undermine the very foundations of the system. This cannot be achieved through selective actions but requires a sustained, transparent effort to cleanse the ranks of law enforcement.

Restoring the public’s trust in law enforcement is not a matter of cosmetic changes but one of rebuilding integrity and accountability. The state must demonstrate an unyielding commitment to justice—one that targets corruption as resolutely as it invests in development. Only then can the people of Pakistan begin to see their law enforcement agencies as protectors rather than perpetrators.