Trader shot dead for resisting robbery in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - A trader was by robbers near Noor Shah Talai. Police sources said robbers intercepted the trader, identified as Adil Gadi, at gunpoint and demanded valuables. Upon resistance, they fired at him. As resulted, he died on the spot and the culprits fled. Local police shifted the body to hospital for legal formalities and registered a case. An investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits. Meanwhile, the victim’s family protested outside the local police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the robbers.

Bandits kill woman

Robbers shot a woman dead in Abbasnagar police limits. On the complaint of the brother of the victim, Abbasnagar police registered an FIR against unidentified robbers. The complainant, Imran, informed police that he along with his sister was riding a motorcycle in the Lal Suhanra area when robbers intercepted them. The robbers opened firing at them when he attempted to escape. As a result, his sister was seriously injured and died instantly. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Ambreen. The robbers snatched Rs9,000 in cash and other valuables from them and fled.

Elderly man killed over dacoity bid

An elderly man was killed during dacoity in the Ganmu Wala area,in limits of Karamdad Qureshi police station on Saturday. According to a spokesperson, Muhammad Bakhsh Sehrani (70) had set up a cattle pen near Mann Salwa hotel, where he used to sleep at night.Unknown robbers entered into the cattle pen, theft away five animals and killed him over putting resistance. Upon receiving the report, police concerned reached on the spot, registered a case against unknown assailants and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.