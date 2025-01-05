Sunday, January 05, 2025
Traffic police teaching women how to ride motorcycles, says DIG Athar

Says this a big development and powerful change to empower women and help them gain independence

Our Staff Reporter
January 05, 2025
LAHORE  -  Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Police Muhammad Athar Waheed on Saturday that the driving school programme, Women on Wheels (WOW), has successfully been helping women to drive bikes in the town. He said that the WOW project teaches women how to operate two-wheelers, or motorcycles. He said that the city traffic police department would continue its mission to empower women.

The DIG expressed these views while talking to reporters after leading a rally by women motorcyclists who were trained by the city traffic police department at the driving school in Lahore. The rally attended dozens of women motorcyclists started from Liberty Crossing and culminated at the same point after passing through the Main Boulevard Gulberg. The DIG said that the purpose of the rally was to encourage women motorcyclists and the WOW programme is offered free of cost by the Lahore traffic police. Thousands of women have been trained as part of the project, he added.

DIG Muhammad Athar Waheed said that now the teenage students would not be dependent on their brothers or other family members for the pick and drop to college. It is still rare to see women ride motorcycles in our society. It is more common to see women driving cars or riding in the back of two-wheelers operated by a male relative. This a big development and powerful change to empower our women, the DIG said. Now people especially parents are convinced that women should be independent in their movement to schools, jobs and markets.

