Transporters’ protest cause severe traffic jams across Karachi

KARACHI - A protest by transporters at Karachi Port has caused severe traffic congestion in various parts of the city, making it challenging for commuters.

According to reports, major areas affected by the traffic gridlock include Gulbai, Mauripur, and the vicinity of Nati Jeti Bridge, where the situation has been described as the worst. Traffic jams were also reported at Hassan Square, Essa Nagri, Sohrab Goth, Rashid Minhas Road, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, adding to the citizens’ woes.

According to the traffic police, the congestion has also spread to MA Jinnah Road and its surrounding areas. The disruption stems from a dispute between customs officials and transporters, which escalated after vehicles were halted and no clearance was provided after 11 p.m last night, prompting drivers to stage a protest.

Efforts are currently underway to resolve the issue, with authorities negotiating with the transporters to reopen roads and restore normal traffic flow in Karachi. This is not the first time Karachi has faced severe traffic disruptions recently. On January 2, major roads in the city were reopened after nine days following the conclusion of sit-ins organized by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM).

MWM chief Raja Nasir Abbas officially announced the end of nationwide sit-ins on Wednesday night after a peace agreement was reached in the Kurram Jirga. He appealed to protesters to return home peacefully, expressing solidarity with the people of Kurram. Following this decision, traffic flow in Karachi returned to normal, with major roads such as Numaish Chowrangi and Abul Hassan Isphahani Road cleared and reopened. Other routes, including Kamran Chowrangi to Mosmiyat Chowrangi, Water Pump to Ancholi, and Sohrab Goth to Water Pump, were also made accessible.

Authorities confirmed that regular traffic operations had resumed across all major routes previously affected by the protests.

Police foil dacoity attempt, arrest 2 injured dacoits

In a operation, Sukkur police foiled a dacoity attempt near Adam Shah Road within the limits of Police Station A-Section, arresting two injured dacoits and recovering arms and ammunition here on Saturday.

The arrested dacoits, identified as Zahoor Jagirani and Waseem Jageerani, were wanted in multiple cases of snatching, theft, and dacoity. They were also involved in police encounters. According to the police Spokesman, the dacoits were injured in an exchange of fire with the police during a patrol. Two TT pistols, bullets, and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

The injured dacoits were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while a search operation is underway to apprehend their three accomplices who managed to escape. The police are also collecting information about the criminal records of the arrested dacoits from various police stations and districts.