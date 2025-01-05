Sunday, January 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two dacoits rearrested after encounter

NEWS WIRE
January 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Saddar Sammundri police rearrested two dacoits after an encounter with their accomplices near Darbar Mor.  A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police was carrying two arrested dacoity accused, Muhammad Naqeeb of Chak No.439-GB and Shan Ali of Sheikhupura, to recover case property late night as they both were wanted to police in more than three dozen cases of dacoity, robbery, etc. In the way, four assailants intercepted the police van near Darbar Mor and got both accused released from police custody after opening indiscriminate firing. All the accused managed to escape from the scene but the police chased and encircled them after some distance. The police directed the outlaws for surrender but they once again opened blunt firing after taking shelter in a nearby sugarcane crop. The police also returned fire and during the encounter both dacoity accused, Muhammad Naqeeb and Shan Ali, received serious injuries due to firing by their own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas their 4 accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

National Outreach Program for Higher Education faculty training held

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1735971134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025