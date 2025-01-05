Two new passport offices to open in Karachi’s NADRA mega centres

Director General of Immigration and Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi, announced the establishment of two new passport offices in Karachi’s NADRA mega centres at North Nazimabad and Siemens Chowrangi (SITE) to ease congestion at the central passport office.

During his visit to Karachi, DG Qazi also highlighted the clearance of a nationwide passport backlog. Since July 1, over 3.37 million passports have been issued, including 776,451 normal, 1.89 million urgent, and 703,656 fast-track passports.

Citizens can now collect passports directly from regional offices without waiting for notifications. Additionally, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated a new 24/7 passport and immigration headquarters in Islamabad, aimed at enhancing public service.