'Uraan Pakistan' program to pave way for economic growth: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Program will lead the country towards development and prosperity.

Speaking at a function in Narowal today, he said Pakistan is moving forward on the path of economic stability under leadership of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Ahsan Iqbal said after a long time, Pakistan is all set to embark on the journey of development once again and five year home grown economic initiative has been designed to achieve all goals.

He further said that if stability and continuity in policies is ensured, Pakistan can emerge as the fastest-developing economies in the world.

He said that the politics of hatred and violence is a major obstacle in nation’s development.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed that Pakistan needs stability and continuity rather than sit-ins and protests.

He said that the slogan of ‘Naya Pakistan’ misled the people and the regime under the PTI founder caused instability in the country and derailed economy.