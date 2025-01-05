Sunday, January 05, 2025
Venus and crescent Moon stun stargazers

January 05, 2025
LONDON  -  Stargazers around the globe were treated to a stunning celestial scene on Friday as Venus appeared shining brightly above a crescent Moon. The planet was visible to the naked eye from the UK to the US, Turkey and China. Venus is often called the Evening Star or Morning Star because, when it is prominent, it appears like the brightest “star” in the sky. More astronomical delights are expected this new year, as January 2025 is going to be a good month to spot both Venus and Saturn. Make sure to take a look up into the sky on 18 January, as those planets will be appear just 2.2° apart. Stargazers may also be able to spot shooting stars blazing across the skies, as the Quadrantid meteor shower continues. This shower, which was on peak on Saturday, has been visible since 26 December and will continue until 12 January. Dr Robert Massey, Deputy Director of the Royal Astronomical Society in the UK, said observers hoping to catch a glimpse of the celestial fireworks after sunset will need to get “as far away from light pollution as possible”. “If you have the time to look out and the weather is good, then do take a look because it’s a perfect new year treat.”

