2000 more PSCA cameras to be operationalised

LAHORE - In a recent development, the Chinese contractor company, Huawei, has successfully imported a range of necessary equipment, including cameras, power batteries, LCDs, and other technical items, for the safe city project. IGP Dr. Usman Anwar had directed the company to complete their procurement process and bring in the necessary equipment till Eid. The company has been assigned a target to activate two thousand PSCA cameras by August 14. The activation will also encompass comprehensive software integration, including facial recognition software. According to the agreement, the Chinese company bears the responsibility of ensuring the project’s full functionality, briefed the Managing Director PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan.