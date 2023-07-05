Wednesday, July 05, 2023
2000 more PSCA cameras to be operationalised

July 05, 2023
LAHORE  -  In a recent de­velopment, the Chinese con­tractor company, Huawei, has successfully imported a range of necessary equipment, includ­ing cameras, power batteries, LCDs, and other technical items, for the safe city project. IGP Dr. Usman Anwar had directed the company to complete their pro­curement process and bring in the necessary equipment till Eid. The company has been as­signed a target to activate two thousand PSCA cameras by Au­gust 14. The activation will also encompass comprehensive soft­ware integration, including facial recognition software. According to the agreement, the Chinese company bears the responsibil­ity of ensuring the project’s full functionality, briefed the Manag­ing Director PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan.

