27 killed during June on Balochistan highways

QUETTA - At least 27 people have died and 1095 were injured in 739 incidents that occurred on the highways of Balochistan during the month of June. According to data released by Medical Emer­gency Response Center (MERC), most of the accidents occurred on N25 at Winder, Lasbela area on the Karachi-Quetta highway. The MERC responded to 739 road accidents that happened on the main highways of Balo­chistan in the month of June and provided medical treatment to 1095 injured people while shift­ing the dead bodies to the near­est hospitals.

According to the report, the authority has recorded the high­est number of road accidents of 107 at Winder Lasbela, due to which 124 people were in­jured during the said period. To provide first aid in emergency situations, Medical Officers, and trained paramedical staffs have been appointed at every Medi­cal Emergency and Response Center to save human lives in case of accidents on the national highways. The centers have been connected with district hos­pitals to deal with emergency situations and for administrative purposes. The government had also been working to expand the main roads to control the acci­dents in the province.