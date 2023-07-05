A double Whammy-Indo-US partnership

Two dissimilar events this past June, at two separate geographic locales but largely interconnected, bespeak of a potential double whammy in the upbeat Indo-US partnership. Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former Russian convict turned warlord secured sanctuary for himself in Belarus. A one-time robber and a petty thief, Prigozhin had spent almost a decade in Soviet jails before being spotted by KGB and installed as the chief of Russia’s Wagner group. The private mercenary militia, Wagner was raised in 2014 to provide cover for Russian foreign policy exploits. It is mostly made up of former Soviet convicts and until recently fought alongside Russian military in Ukraine before revolting against Russian army.

In mid-June, Wagner group seized control of military headquarters of the Russian Southern Military District in Rostov- on-Don, a key logistics and command centre for the war near Ukraine. According to Wall Street Journal, Prigozhin sought to detain arch-rivals - SegelShoigu, the Russian defence minister, and the chief of staff and General Valery Gerasimov as the two planned to visit the centre. He blamed them for incompetence and ordering attacks on his men. President Putin described the insurrection as ‘treason’ and branded the group as ‘traitors. The rebellion however ended as suddenly as it began. A timely intervention by Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus prevented internal war. As reported by international media, the Russian chief of staff and some other top generals have not been seen in public since the revolt ended.

In Capitol Hill meanwhile, a red carpet reception was laid out for Indian Prime Minister Modi on a four-day state visit to the United States. He addressed the Joint session of Congress amidst applause. The joint communiqué apart from cyclical song calling on Pakistan to do more on counter terrorism announced multiple agreements on defence technology, microchips, to strengthening economic and diplomatic ties. Modi’s deplorable record of abuses against minorities at home and perpetually falling press freedom (161st out of 180 countries, according to World Press Freedom Index 2023) was simply ignored.

Two commonalities are often cited in this strategic relationship: a common foe, China and fusion of world’s oldest and largest democracies. In the new found strategic love between the two, there are nevertheless stark differences in perception and realities. Once denied entry to the United States following Muslim pogrom in Gujarat, Modi is now flattered and crowned to help reinforce Washington’s military, economic and technological agenda to contain China. The world is however quite different from what it was before the fall of Berlin Wall. There are no two clear blocs as it was then. There are instead, multiple blocs, each lashing together countries with different economic and security interests. The global policeman role of the United States has largely shrunk Emergence of new actors, rising economies, modern technologies, climate induced disasters, demographic trends and proliferation of nuclear weapons has given rise to an entire new era.

Unlike USSR, China is now the world’s second largest economy. Beijing has a growing economic, commercial and infrastructure footprint across continents Gulf States are deepening their relations with Beijing. From just over $4b in 2001, bilateral trade between China and Saudi Arabia now exceeds $87.3b, more than the US and EU combined. The country has mastered cutting edge critical technologies and has the world’s largest navy in terms of numbers. A third aircraft carrier fielding frontline fighter aircrafts onboard is scheduled for commissioning soon. With a formidable military muscle, Beijing is fully geared to give formidable response to the United States in South China Seas and on Taiwan issue. There is new military build-up by Beijing along Line of Actual Control as well.

And here is the problem. Having refused to side with the United States in condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine and having continued to reap windfall benefits through import of cheap oil from Russia, India demonstrated its stated foreign policy of multilateralism New Delhi wishes to maintain what it calls “strategic autonomy” Washington can thus do only that much to cajole New Delhi against Beijing.

And for India, ebbing away from a Russia already in serious decline is palpably difficult. Despite struggling to reconfigure its military with Western hardware, technology and equipment, New Delhi has been unable to cut the cord. As of today, Indian military still leans heavily on Russia. According to IISS’s Military Balance, more than 90 percent of India’s armoured vehicles, 69 percent of combat aircraft and 44 percent of surface warships and submarines are Russian or made under Russian license. The renowned Stockholm based think tank, SIPRI reported India’s weapon imports share in 2022 as follows: Russia 45 percent (down from previous 64 percent), France 29 percent and United States only 11 percent. What’s more, Russian weapons cost less than Western ones, and Russia imposes fewer conditions on their use and fusses less about technology transfer, says the Economist of London (June 2023). Antagonizing Russia means pushing Putin to embrace China more firmly- perilous for New Delhi.

But there is no denying that Russia is getting weaker by the day and China stronger by the hour. Kremlin’s mostly state-controlled arms industry is giving priority to Russian forces in Ukraine. In the process the promised deliveries of some important weapons to India are getting delayed. India is still awaiting delivery of two of the five S-400 surfaceto- air missile systems for which New Delhi must pay $5.4b, according to a 2018 agreement.

Much worse, an increasing number of India’s combat aircraft are grounded for lack of spare parts. In March last year, Indian parliament’s defence committee was told that “a very large number of IAF 272 Su- 30s, the country’s most potent jetfighters were inoperable. And this list must have swelled ever since with capacity of Russian armsindustry wearing out rapidly due to sanctions. Sources maintain that “reducing India’s dependence on Russia will take time. India still needs Russia for technology, such as the nuclear reactors for submarines that it will not get elsewhere. Fully reshaping Indian armed forces with Western and locally constructed equipment will take decades and not years. China is not waiting though.

Having received a good battering from China at Galwan valley (Ladakh) in 2019, the strategic community in India now increasingly worries on fighting simultaneous wars on different wars. How to apportion the limited resources for fighting wars on land and in the Indian Ocean is real concern. Yet under Modi, his foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has been praised at home for maintaining what is said to be “stance of neutrality on Russian invasion.

A recent article in the prestigious Foreign Affairs magazine notes, “India’s supremacy in its neighbourhood is not challenged by Pakistan or the United States but instead by China. In Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, and even within India’s own borders, China represents an existential threat to New Delhi’s strategic autonomy. India currently possesses neither the domestic military capabilities (internal balancing) nor the foreign partnerships (external balancing) to guarantee security interests and protect its northern borders from Chinese incursions that have been accelerating since 2019.”

To be certain, renowned analysts continue to warn Washington that India is not a dependable strategic partner both, politically and militarily. New Delhi, they caution, will never intervene militarily for Washington in case of its conflict with China, India’s military hardware is a decrepit potpourri and country has unsound military industrial base. So where does it leave Washington? The United States must try to find solution to war in Ukraine before it is too late. The collapse of a geographically large Russia, home to a large arsenal of nuclear weapons, could easily spark global crisis. And with China’s relentless economic and military ascent now an undeniable truth, for India to dream of “strategic autonomy” given the unsavoury domestic military actualities is only a pipedream for now.

