Wednesday, July 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Adamjee Life Wins Best Website of the Year Award

Adamjee Life Wins Best Website of the Year Award
PR
July 05, 2023
Business

KARACHI-Adamjee Life, a prominent provider of life insurance solutions, has been recognized with the esteemed “Best Website of the Year” Award at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2023. This award acknowledges Adamjee Life’s dedication to delivering an exceptional online experience for its customers and highlights their commitment as a trusted partner. Expressing his gratitude, Manzar Mushtaq, CEO of Adamjee Life, stated, “We are immensely honored to receive this accolade. We understand the importance of a robust digital platform and an enhanced user experience, enabling us to seamlessly and efficiently connect with our customers. Our focus remains on providing state-of-the-art digital solutions as part of our commitment to being a Trusted Partner.” This prestigious award serves as a testament to Adamjee Life’s commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, further solidifying its position as a leading life insurance provider. The company continues to push boundaries in order to provide its customers with an unparalleled digital experience.

Commerce Minister, former MNA call on PM

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1688445416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023