After being defeated, Hafiz Naeem faces anxiety of PPP: Ghani  

Agencies
July 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Karachi chapter President Saeed Ghani has said that after being defeated in mayor’s election, JI’s Hafiz Naeem faces anxiety of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that Hafiz Naeem was mentally disturbed over surge in popularity of PPP in Sindh and now Jamaat-e-Islami wanted to stop the PPP from performing. Saeed Ghani further stated that the PTI was working in collaboration with the JI while mentioning the country would be freed from all the obstacles in the way of progress. The PPP had always raised voice for the masses of Sindh and tried to resolve every issue to provide relief, he added.

Agencies

