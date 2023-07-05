After IMF deal, US dollar comes down by over Rs10 in a single day

ISLAMABAD - Following the new deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under Stand-By Arrangement, the Pakistani currency has massively ap­preciated by Rs10.5 (or 3.83 percent) against US dollar on Tuesday.

Pakistan and the IMF have recently reached a staff-lev­el agreement on policies to be supported by a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for a period of nine months. On the first working day after Eid holidays, the local currency closed at Rs275.44 against the greenback, gaining Rs10.5 or 3.83percent in the interbank market. It closed at 285.99 on June 27— the last trading ses­sion before the Eid holidays.

In the open market, the dollar lost Rs10 in the last two days. Its selling price reached Rs280 af­ter a fluctuation in the exchange rate. However, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had claimed on Mon­day that the greenback traded within a range of Rs270-Rs272.

Tuesday was the first trading session in the interbank mar­ket after one week of Eid holi­days, weekly and annual offs. It was the first session of the new fiscal year 2024 as well. Market sources believed that local cur­rency might settle in the range of Rs270 to Rs280 against US dol­lar. However, the currency could gain further value as the govern­ment is expecting handsome in­flows in the current month.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has recently claimed that the coun­try’s foreign exchange reserves would reach $14 billion to $15 billion by the end of the current month. The government is ex­pecting $1.1 billion from the IMF in mid of this month. Meanwhile, the government is expecting to receive $2 billion from Saudi Ara­bia, $1 billion from United Arab Emirates, $1 billion from Islamic Development Bank, $450 million from the World Bank and $250 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment within the current month. If these payments are materialised, the rupee will likely remain strong and stable.

The total liquid foreign re­serves held by the country stood at $9,340.8 million as of Jun23, 2023. Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are $4,069 billion and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5.270 billion. “During the week ended on 23-Jun-2023, SBP reserves increased by $ 533 million to $ 4,069.9 million. This is mainly attributed to realiza­tion of $ 300 million proceeds of GoP commercial loan,” said SBP.

However, the country’s foreign exchange reserves would surge to around $14 billion to $15 bil­lion by the end of the current month after incoming inflows.

Meanwhile, the Exchange Com­panies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) president Malik Bostan said that the price of the dollar will decrease further in the com­ing days. He predicted that the market may stabilize around the range of Rs270 against US dollar.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan’s currency had de­preciated by a record 28 percent or around Rs82 against the dol­lar in the last fiscal year. The ru­pee slipped to 286 against the dollar on June 27, 2023, com­pared with 204.8 on June 30, 2022, in the interbank market. Before signing the new IMF deal, the government fixed the func­tioning of the domestic currency market to address IMF concerns.