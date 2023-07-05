Alcaraz, Rybakina advance as rain wrecks Wimbledon schedule

LONDON - Wimbledon top seed Carlos Alcaraz overpowered Frenchman Jeremy Chardy’s and holder Elena Rybakina shook off a slow start to progress as persistent showers severely disrupted Tuesday’s schedule. US Open champion Alcaraz, who topped the world rankings after his Queen’s Club triumph last week, crushed Chardy 6-0 6-2 7-5 on Court One and Wimbledon’s favourite son Roger Federer received rapturous applause on his return to Centre Court in the Royal Box. “After the match I was on the phone checking everything I have, all the stories, all the posts. I saw that Federer was here. I was a little bit jealous,” a beaming Alcaraz told reporters. “Honestly, Ia want him to watch one of my matches obviously. I wish to talk a little bit with him. That would be amazing.” With the retired Swiss watching on from the Royal Box, Rybakina battled to beat American Shelby Rogers 4-6 6-1 6-2 to ease concerns about her fitness following an illness that forced her out of last month’s French Open. Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur made a solid start to her bid to claim her maiden Grand Slam title as the world number six beat Pole Magdalena Frech 6-3 6-3. Heavy rain caused matches on the outside courts to be suspended while organisers cancelled a host of clashes with a scheduling headache likely to follow as several matches had been carried over from Monday.