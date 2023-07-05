Apex committee session: PM Shehbaz praises COAS efforts for economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over apex committee session on Wednesday and praised the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir for the latter’s efforts to improve the economy.

Meanwhile, the PM expressed satisfaction in terms of the trajectory the country’s economy while also called for strenuous measures to stablise the financial situation of the country.

During the meeting, the PM also directed the council to find opportunities related to foreign investment while assuring of full cooperation adding the prime minister also took the participants into confidence on foreign visits and meetings with various stakeholders.

He added that the coalition government inherited a ruined economy and it required difficult and courageous decisions to bring the country back to the path of development.

The PM further said that investors were the first priority and the process of approval of projects should be accelerated through cooperation mentioning they had to work together with their full capabilities,

“We can change the destiny of Pakistan and the people through the continuous hard work so that the country remain on the path of development and happiness,” he added.