Armed Forces pay tributes to Karnal Sher Khan

RAWALPINDI - Armed Forces of Paki­stan, CJCsSC & Servic­es Chiefs pay glowing tribute to Capt Karnal Sher Khan shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 24th martyrdom anniversary today. His stellar leadership and courage beckons us to defend Pakistan at all cost. Capt Kernal Sher, Kargil War Hero, wrote history with his blood displaying utmost valour, commitment & unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds. Sher Khan’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland. Let us re­member these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons.