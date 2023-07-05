Assault on Jenin

An alarming escalation of violence has unfolded in Jenin, as Israeli forces carried out a military operation resulting in the tragic deaths of eight Palestinians. The assault, deemed a counterterrorism effort, employed aggressive tactics such as drone strikes and the deployment of hundreds of troops. This collective punishment is part of an open war, and the continued tacit acceptance of these actions only perpetuates the cycle of violence and undermines prospects for a peaceful resolution.

Under the leadership of Naftali Bennett, Israel has witnessed an upsurge in oppressive measures against Palestinian communities. Bennett, known for his ultranationalist agenda, has voiced support for the expansion of settlements and perpetuated a narrative that entrenches inequality and discrimination. This uncompromising posture has fueled the relentless use of force against innocent Palestinian civilians. This government’s agenda, which is increasingly characterized by a disregard for human rights, poses a grave threat to regional stability. Innocent lives and civilian infrastructure in Jenin have become victims of this military campaign, straining an already fragile humanitarian situation.

While the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has promptly condemned the operation in Jenin, it is imperative that other members of the international community also voice their opposition to Tel Aviv. By remaining silent or turning a blind eye, nations inadvertently enable Israel to persist with its systemic human rights violations, creating a sense of impunity as well. A recent report by Human Rights Watch highlighted Israel’s policy of demolishing Palestinian homes through the use of drones and bulldozers. The Fourth Geneva Convention explicitly prohibits such collective punishment, making Israel’s actions not only morally reprehensible but also illegal.

By shedding light on these violations, we can play a vital role in generating global awareness and inspiring collective action. It is imperative for nations around the world, to mobilize diplomatic efforts, increase international pressure, and advocate for justice and accountability. Only through collective international action can we hope to put an end to the violence. By amplifying voices and shedding light on the facts, we can contribute to a shift in global discourse and foster an environment where peace, justice, and coexistence can flourish.