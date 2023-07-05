Wednesday, July 05, 2023
ATC dismisses Parvez Elahi’s bail plea in police attack case

ATC dismisses Parvez Elahi's bail plea in police attack case
July 05, 2023
LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dis­missed as inadmissible a bail petition of former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case of attacking police during a raid at his house. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad But­tar conducted proceed­ings on the post-arrest bail petition of the former chief minister. During the proceedings, the investi­gation officer submitted how the case record could be presented as Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had not been arrested in the matter yet. At this stage, a prosecu­tor argued that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s post-arrest bail petition was prema­ture. He submitted that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was arrested and sent to jail on judicial remand in other cases but he had not been arrested and investigated in this mat­ter yet. He argued that no accused could move post-arrest bail until he was arrested and sent to jail on judicial remand in the case. The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, agreed with the stance of the prosecution and dismissed as inadmis­sible the bail petition of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

