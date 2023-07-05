Wednesday, July 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

BankIslami achieves AA- rating

BankIslami achieves AA- rating
PR
July 05, 2023
Business

LAHORE-BankIslami, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, has announced that it has been upgraded to an AA- rating. This prestigious rating reaffirms the bank’s commitment to excellence, sound financial management, and its continued growth in the banking industry. AA- rating is a high-grade rating, indicating that bank has a very low credit risk and a very strong ability to meet its financial obligations. This is a testament to BankIslami’s robust business strategy, prudent risk management practices, and unwavering trust placed in bank by its valued customers. The achievement highlights the bank’s consistent performance and its ability to navigate through challenging market conditions while maintaining a strong financial position. Syed Amir Ali, President & CEO of BankIslami Pakistan, expressed his pride in bank’s achievement, stating, “We are honored to have been upgraded to an AA- rating, which reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional services to our customers and stakeholders. This recognition demonstrates effectiveness of our business strategy, dedication of our team, and our ability to adapt to market dynamics.”

Commerce Minister, former MNA call on PM

He further added, “BankIslami Pakistan remains committed to providing innovative, Shariah-compliant financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses to thrive. This upgrade will undoubtedly boost confidence in our bank and enable us to further enhance our offerings, expand our footprint, and strengthen our position as a leading financial institution.”

BankIslami Pakistan’s upgraded AA- rating reinforces its vision of becoming the preferred choice for customers seeking Islamic banking services. The bank will continue to focus on nurturing relationships, developing cutting-edge technology solutions, and expanding its range of products and services to meet the evolving needs of its clientele.

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1688445416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023