Barrister Zahur passes away

PESHAWAR - Barrister Zahur- ul-Haq, one of the country’s most senior lawyers and a former senator, passed away in Peshawar on Monday night at the age of 94.

Barrister Zahur-ul-Haq had an illustrious career spanning over 55 years, during which he practised law in the high courts and the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He was widely respected and esteemed for his legal expertise and professional ethics within the legal fraternity and the judiciary.

In addition to his legal practice, he held various prominent positions throughout his life. He was elected as a member of the Senate of Pakistan in 1973 and again in 1985. He also served as the Advocate General of Pakhtunkhwa twice in the 1980s and held the position of provincial law minister in the interim provincial government in 1993.

Zahur was the brother of the late Dr Siraj Uddin Ahmad. His Nimaze- Janaza, the funeral prayer, was held on Tuesday on the lawns of the University Town Ladies’ Club in Peshawar.