BISP to utilise mobile registration vans from next month: Kundi

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi, announced the upcoming deployment of mobile registration vans to register women from remote areas for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Pakistan. Kundi emphasized that the BISP is a non-political program aimed at transparently benefiting poor voters from all political parties. He addressed the concerns of the residents of Daraban, Darazinda, and nearby areas during an open court session at the BISP Center. Kundi stated that the open court was established to directly resolve citizens’ issues at their doorstep.

Daraban Tehsil has a population of around 125,000, with 17,500 BISP beneficiaries. Kundi highlighted the distribution of approximately 160 million every three months to the beneficiaries. He mentioned an increase in stipends for children of cardholders and funding for college and university students from underprivileged backgrounds to pursue higher education.

Kundi acknowledged that 11,000 cardholders received financial assistance during the flood in Daraban last year. He emphasized the program’s impact, benefiting 85 per cent of genuinely deserving individuals and supporting the poor population of Daraban and Kulachi Tehsils.

Kundi pledged additional incentives for deserving individuals within the program and announced the establishment of a BISP office in the backward Tehsils of Daraban, Kalachi, and Darazinda. He proposed providing devices to each union council, ensuring convenience for the beneficiaries. Furthermore, Kundi highlighted the option for beneficiaries to open bank accounts, with direct deposits of funds. He mentioned the restoration of previously blocked BISP cards and the forthcoming establishment of a passport counter in Darazinda and Kulachi.