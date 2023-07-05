Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Bridegroom found dead with bullet wound on wedding day

Agencies
July 05, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -  A young bridegroom was found dead in a sugar­cane field in the Sinawan area of Kot Addu just hours before his planned wedding ceremony on Tuesday. Usman Chanda r/o Khar Gharbi Gardan­ly was scheduled to lead his marriage party to tie the knot at a Nikah ceremony on Tuesday. He left home Tuesday morning after breakfast but did not return and later his maternal uncle informed police that his nephew’s body was found in a sug­arcane field. Kot Addu police reached the spot and found the body with a bullet wound in the chest and a pistol nearby. It was unclear whether it was suicide or murder and SHO Kot Addu said police have started collecting evidence from the site as part of investigations. 

DRUG PEDDLER HELD WITH 5KG HASHISH

Kot Addu city police arrested a drug peddler with five kilograms of Hashish in an operation on Tues­day. Police said, SHO Kot Addu city Amma Yasir, act­ing on a tip-off, led a team and arrested the accused.

Agencies

