Wednesday, July 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Climate-resilient tech to help boost agri productivity

Climate-resilient tech to help boost agri productivity
INP
5:05 PM | July 05, 2023
Business

In order to address climate change impacts on agriculture, Pakistan needs to take significant steps towards developing climate-resilient technologies, said a renowned expert.

“Agricultural productivity in Pakistan has declined over the last six decades. The agribusiness growth rate was on average 4% between 1960 and 2000, 3% between 2000 and 2010, and 2%between 2010 and 2020,” said Faiz Rasool, Senior Policy Adviser at Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (Gain), a Geneva-based foundation.

Faiz emphasised that climate change has had a significant impact on agricultural productivity. Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns, and increased frequency of extreme weather events pose significant challenges to the country's agricultural sector, which relies heavily on rain-fed farming. 

“To tackle these challenges, Pakistan needs to actively invest in the development and implementation of climate-resilient technologies to enhance agricultural productivity and ensure food security,” he emphasised.

China's Xi says countries share responsibility to promote economic growth

Faiz mentioned that one of the key areas of focus in Pakistan's climate-resilient technologies development was the promotion of drought-tolerant and heat-resistant crop varieties. He said traditional crop varieties are often susceptible to water scarcity and heat stress, resulting in reduced yields and economic losses for farmers.

“Through research and breeding programs, scientists should develop new varieties of crops that can withstand prolonged periods of drought and higher temperatures. These climate-resilient varieties will offer farmers a viable option to adapt to changing climatic conditions and secure their livelihoods,” he suggested.

Furthermore, he said efficient water management is crucial for climate resilience in agriculture. In a country where water resources are already under pressure, optimising water use becomes imperative.

“Pakistan needs to promote the adoption of precision irrigation techniques such as drip irrigation and sprinkler systems including small-scale farmers. These methods ensure that water is delivered directly to plant roots, minimising wastage and maximising its utilisation,” he said.

China slams new US arms sales to Taiwan

“Additionally, the use of moisture sensors and weather-based irrigation scheduling helps farmers make informed decisions about irrigation, ensuring that crops receive the right quantity of water at the right time,” he added.

Tags:

INP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1688533200.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023