CM expresses dismay over lack of health facilities at Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a lengthy three-hour visit to Jinnah Hospital on Tuesday and expressed his deep dismay over the lack of health facilities in different wards. The chief minister immediately ordered the replacement of the medical superintendent and sought a reply from the principal of Jinnah Hospital within three days. Taking strict notice of the absence of a senior professor at Jinnah Hospital, Mohsin Naqvi promptly ordered an inquiry.
Furthermore, the contract of the parking lot contractor was revoked due to overcharging, and the contract has been reassigned to Lahore Parking Company. Patients voiced their concerns directly to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, citing issues such as peeling paint on the walls and ceilings, water accumulation in the basement, unavailability of free medications and medical tests, and the presence of bed bugs and cockroaches on the floors and beds. They had to fetch urine bags and drip sets from outside the hospital. Patients also shared their frustration about being compelled to undergo tests exclusively at a specific laboratory.
The Medical Superintendent Dr Amjad Mehmood failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding the shortage of medicines and reliance on private labs for tests. Most of the hospital’s air conditioners were either non-functional or in poor condition, resulting in discomfort for patients confined to the wards, who were already suffering from the suffocating hot weather conditions.
A female patient expressed her plight to the chief minister, stating that there was no drinking water available, and she had to leave the premises to quench her thirst. Wood scraps were found piled up in the corridors and rooms, prompting Mohsin Naqvi to issue an immediate order for their removal and storage.
The CM emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan to improve the hospital’s conditions. He inspected various departments, including the Outpatient Department (OPD), Emergency, Surgical Ward, Angiography Room, CCU, Private Rooms, Dialysis Unit, Urology Ward, Orthopedic Ward, Free Medicine Counter, and Health Card Counter. He also visited the basement and instructed the necessary steps to address the water accumulation issue.
Separately, Mohsin Naqvi expressed satisfaction with the treatment facilities provided at the Sheikh Ijaz Ahmad Dialysis Unit, established in collaboration with businessman Gauhar Ijaz. Patients at the dialysis unit also appreciated the quality of medical care. Mohsin Naqvi visited the burn unit and directed to increase the number of beds. The shelter home and ‘mehman khana’ set up Gohar Ijjaz were also inspected by the CM and feedback on the quality of food was collected from attendants who praised the food’s quality. Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep regret over the current state of Jinnah Hospital and emphasized the urgent need for immediate action to provide necessary treatment and facilities. He urged that patients should be able to obtain medications and undergo tests within the hospital itself. He assured that he would visit Jinnah Hospital again soon.
Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi inspected the construction site of the trauma center situated in front of Jinnah Hospital, reviewing the ongoing construction activities. He directed the allocation of 150 beds for a cardiac center and 100 beds for the trauma center. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Dr Javed Akram, CS, secretaries of finance, C&W & health departments, commissioner Lahore, DGPR and others were also present.
CM INSPECTS PIC
Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to inspect the old emergency ward and gave directions for its prompt restoration. He emphasized the significance of reactivating the old emergency, as it would provide additional beds for patients in need. In addition, Mohsin Naqvi personally evaluated the facilities available for heart patients, inquired about the well-being of patients in the emergency ward, and showed a keen interest in the provision of bypass and primary angiography services. Patients and their attendants expressed their contentment with the facilities provided at the PIC.
During his visit, the CM also took note of the cleanliness arrangements within the PIC premises and reviewed the records of the patients. Mohsin Naqvi stated that his purpose in visiting hospitals is to ensure the delivery of high-quality healthcare services. He acknowledged the improvement in the treatment facilities at the PIC, praising the dedicated efforts of doctors, nurses, and paramedics who tirelessly serve the patients. He considered serving humanity during times of suffering as an honorable act of worship. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Mansoor Qadir, along with the Chairman of the PIC, Dr Farqad, were present during the visit, accompanying the chief minister.