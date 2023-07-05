CM expresses dismay over lack of health facilities at Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a lengthy three-hour visit to Jinnah Hospital on Tuesday and expressed his deep dismay over the lack of health fa­cilities in different wards. The chief minister immediately ordered the replacement of the medical superin­tendent and sought a reply from the principal of Jinnah Hospital within three days. Taking strict notice of the absence of a senior professor at Jinnah Hospital, Mohsin Naqvi promptly ordered an inquiry.

Furthermore, the contract of the parking lot contractor was revoked due to overcharging, and the con­tract has been reassigned to Lahore Parking Company. Patients voiced their concerns directly to Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi, citing issues such as peeling paint on the walls and ceilings, water accumulation in the basement, unavailability of free medications and medical tests, and the presence of bed bugs and cock­roaches on the floors and beds. They had to fetch urine bags and drip sets from outside the hospital. Patients also shared their frustration about being compelled to undergo tests ex­clusively at a specific laboratory.

The Medical Superintendent Dr Amjad Mehmood failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding the shortage of medicines and reliance on private labs for tests. Most of the hospital’s air conditioners were ei­ther non-functional or in poor con­dition, resulting in discomfort for patients confined to the wards, who were already suffering from the suf­focating hot weather conditions.

A female patient expressed her plight to the chief minister, stating that there was no drinking water available, and she had to leave the premises to quench her thirst. Wood scraps were found piled up in the corridors and rooms, prompting Mohsin Naqvi to issue an immediate order for their removal and storage.

The CM emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan to improve the hospital’s conditions. He inspected various departments, including the Outpatient Department (OPD), Emergency, Surgical Ward, Angiog­raphy Room, CCU, Private Rooms, Dialysis Unit, Urology Ward, Ortho­pedic Ward, Free Medicine Counter, and Health Card Counter. He also vis­ited the basement and instructed the necessary steps to address the water accumulation issue.

Separately, Mohsin Naqvi ex­pressed satisfaction with the treat­ment facilities provided at the Sheikh Ijaz Ahmad Dialysis Unit, established in collaboration with businessman Gauhar Ijaz. Patients at the dialysis unit also appreciated the quality of medical care. Moh­sin Naqvi visited the burn unit and directed to increase the number of beds. The shelter home and ‘mehm­an khana’ set up Gohar Ijjaz were also inspected by the CM and feed­back on the quality of food was col­lected from attendants who praised the food’s quality. Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep regret over the current state of Jinnah Hospital and emphasized the urgent need for immediate ac­tion to provide necessary treatment and facilities. He urged that patients should be able to obtain medications and undergo tests within the hospi­tal itself. He assured that he would visit Jinnah Hospital again soon.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi inspected the construction site of the trauma center situated in front of Jinnah Hospital, reviewing the ongoing con­struction activities. He directed the allocation of 150 beds for a cardiac center and 100 beds for the trauma center. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Dr Javed Akram, CS, secretaries of finance, C&W & health depart­ments, commissioner Lahore, DGPR and others were also present.

CM INSPECTS PIC

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to inspect the old emergency ward and gave directions for its prompt restora­tion. He emphasized the significance of reactivating the old emergency, as it would provide additional beds for patients in need. In addition, Moh­sin Naqvi personally evaluated the facilities available for heart patients, inquired about the well-being of pa­tients in the emergency ward, and showed a keen interest in the provi­sion of bypass and primary angiog­raphy services. Patients and their at­tendants expressed their contentment with the facilities provided at the PIC.

During his visit, the CM also took note of the cleanliness arrangements within the PIC premises and reviewed the records of the patients. Mohsin Naqvi stated that his purpose in visit­ing hospitals is to ensure the delivery of high-quality healthcare services. He acknowledged the improvement in the treatment facilities at the PIC, praising the dedicated efforts of doc­tors, nurses, and paramedics who tirelessly serve the patients. He con­sidered serving humanity during times of suffering as an honorable act of worship. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Mansoor Qadir, along with the Chairman of the PIC, Dr Farqad, were present during the visit, accom­panying the chief minister.