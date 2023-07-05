Wednesday, July 05, 2023
CM inaugurates tracking system, e-challan app of highway patrolling police vehicles
STAFF REPORT
July 05, 2023
Regional, Newspaper, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Caretaker Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday inaugurated the tracking sys­tem and e-Challan app for the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police. This system will help in identifying stolen vehicles that have fake number plates.

During a meeting with of­ficials from the Highway Pa­trolling Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the CM appreciated the efforts of the IG police and his team in in­troducing this tracking sys­tem and app.

The CM directed the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police to carry out their responsibili­ties with utmost dedication. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive road safety plan and ordered strict legal action against motorcyclists who fail to comply with hel­met regulations. He stressed the importance of cracking down on unlicensed vehicles and motorcyclists through­out Punjab and taking all necessary steps to ensure road safety.

The IG police and DG Res­cue 1122 briefed about the key features of the tracking system, app and road safety.

CHINESE CONSUL GENERAL CALLS ON CM

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren called on care­taker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed ways to en­hance mutual cooperation in different fields. 

The focus of their discus­sion centered on the fields of agriculture, livestock, and information technology, with both expressing their com­mitment to further promote bilateral ties. They agreed to strengthen collaboration in various areas, with China of­fering its support by provid­ing high-quality cotton and rice seeds to Punjab.

