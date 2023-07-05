CM inaugurates tracking system, e-challan app of highway patrolling police vehicles

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday inaugurated the tracking system and e-Challan app for the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police. This system will help in identifying stolen vehicles that have fake number plates.
During a meeting with officials from the Highway Patrolling Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the CM appreciated the efforts of the IG police and his team in introducing this tracking system and app.
The CM directed the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police to carry out their responsibilities with utmost dedication. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive road safety plan and ordered strict legal action against motorcyclists who fail to comply with helmet regulations. He stressed the importance of cracking down on unlicensed vehicles and motorcyclists throughout Punjab and taking all necessary steps to ensure road safety.
The IG police and DG Rescue 1122 briefed about the key features of the tracking system, app and road safety.
CHINESE CONSUL GENERAL CALLS ON CM
Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren called on caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed ways to enhance mutual cooperation in different fields.
The focus of their discussion centered on the fields of agriculture, livestock, and information technology, with both expressing their commitment to further promote bilateral ties. They agreed to strengthen collaboration in various areas, with China offering its support by providing high-quality cotton and rice seeds to Punjab.