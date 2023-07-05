Wednesday, July 05, 2023
CM takes notice of amputation of a girl’s arm

Our Staff Reporter
July 05, 2023
LAHORE  -  Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered an inves­tigation into an incident of an incor­rect operation leading to the am­putation of a girl’s arm at a private hospital in Bahawalnagar. 

Following his order, an inquiry committee has been formed under Chairman CM’s Inspection Team to identify those responsible for negli­gence for taking legal action against them. The committee will include a member of CMIT and two represen­tatives from the Punjab Healthcare Commission. The committee will present a report to the CM within three days.

