CM takes notice of amputation of a girl’s arm

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered an inves­tigation into an incident of an incor­rect operation leading to the am­putation of a girl’s arm at a private hospital in Bahawalnagar.

Following his order, an inquiry committee has been formed under Chairman CM’s Inspection Team to identify those responsible for negli­gence for taking legal action against them. The committee will include a member of CMIT and two represen­tatives from the Punjab Healthcare Commission. The committee will present a report to the CM within three days.