CM takes notice of amputation of a girl’s arm

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered an investigation into an incident of an incorrect operation leading to the amputation of a girl’s arm at a private hospital in Bahawalnagar.
Following his order, an inquiry committee has been formed under Chairman CM’s Inspection Team to identify those responsible for negligence for taking legal action against them. The committee will include a member of CMIT and two representatives from the Punjab Healthcare Commission. The committee will present a report to the CM within three days.