Court summons PTI chief in Toshakhana case on July 6

A local court on Wednesday summoned the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman in the Toshakhana case on July 6.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hamayun Dilawar would take up the case on Thursday.

Previously, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the trial court to re-decide the maintainability of the Toshakhana case within seven days after hearing the PTI chief.

The former PM had challenged the admissibility of the Toshakhana case before the IHC which set aside the verdict of the trial court. The IHC bench stated that the trial court had dismissed the petition of the former prime minister on weak grounds.

The bench asked the lower court to consider the petition as pending.