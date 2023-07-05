Decision made to form task force to prevent milk adulteration

LAHORE - The Punjab government has de­cided to form a task force compris­ing the relevant departments to prevent milk adulteration. Under this project Lahore will be made a model district free of adulteration in the next 3 years. These decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by the Caretaker Minister for Live­stock and Dairy Development Ibra­him Hasan Murad, here on Tuesday. Secretary Livestock Punjab Masood Anwar, Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Raja Jahangir Anwar also attended the meeting.

The proposed task force will ex­amine the source of supply of milk sold by the milk vendors and will probe whether the milk conforms to hygiene norms.

Caretaker Livestock and Dairy De­velopment Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad directed that representatives of the district administration, police, livestock, food authority, veterinary experts and other relevant depart­ments should be included in the task force. He lamented that some unscru­pulous elements are involved in the nefarious business of manufacturing unhealthy milk. “Such elements will be eradicated”, he pledged. Ibrahim Murad said that after the success of the Lahore model, the scope of orga­nized campaign against adulterated milk will be spread throughout Pun­jab. The Minister directed that aware­ness among the citizens about adul­terated milk will be increased. It was also decided in the meeting that test­ing strips should be prepared with the help of experts to check the qual­ity of milk at home level. In this way, housewives will be able to test the milk on the spot and refuse to take milk if it is of substandard quality.

Director General PFA Raja Jahan­gir Anwar offered that the Food Au­thority is ready to give access to its data to the Livestock Department to achieve the desired targets.