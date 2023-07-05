Depts put on alert as dengue cases rise

LAHORE - Fearing an increase in dengue cases due to rains, the Provincial Dengue Monitoring Committee on Tuesday directed all the relevant departments to remain alert. The Provincial Dengue Monitor­ing Committee met at the Civil Secretariat with provincial ministers Jamal Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman in attendance. The Additional Chief Secretary, secretaries of various departments and health officials also participated in the meeting that was joined by all the divisional commission­ers and deputy commissioners through video link.

The committee expressed concern over the rise in dengue cases in Multan and issued instruc­tions to determine its reasons. The meeting also decided to take action against the field staff over negligence in the anti-dengue activities.

Caretaker Minister for Primary Health Jamal Nasir said that CBC test facility has been provided in all the rural health centers for dengue diag­nosis. He said that the Healthcare Commission should play a role in improving dengue reporting from private hospitals.

Caretaker Education Minister Mansoor Qadir said that the increase in dengue cases in Multan is alarming, adding that the reasons for the in­crease in cases should be determined to control dengue outbreak. Caretaker Housing Minister Azfar Ali Nasir said that there is a need to im­prove the performance regarding dengue. He directed that WASAs and the Local Government Department should take special measures for drainage of rainwater. The Chief Secretary Pun­jab ordered the deputy commissioners to per­sonally oversee the anti-dengue campaign in districts. He said that anti-dengue activities and larva detection data must be ‘consistent’. He said that under the new SOPs, all the relevant departments should work in a dynamic manner to eradicate dengue. Secretary Primary Health Ali Jan gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that 248 confirmed cases of dengue, in­cluding 73 in Lahore, 59 in Multan, 16 in Fais­alabad had been reported this year.