DIG Traffic Punjab orders CTOs to enforce condition of wearing helmet while riding motorcycle

Rawalpindi-The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Head of Traffic Police Punjab Mirza Faran Baig has directed all the district police officers and chief traffic officers (CTOs) of the province to start enforcing the condition of wearing safety helmet on pillion riders with immediate effects without any discrimination.

The DIG also ordered the CTOs including Taimoor Khan, the traffic chief of Rawalpindi, to issue challan tickets to motorcyclists not wearing helmets during travel on roads.

A notification No 4209-10/ DLIMS, dated 3-7-2023, issued by Riffat Haider Bokhari, PSP, SSP HQrs on behalf of DIG Traffic Punjab, with subject Enforcement of Helmet Usage for Motorcyclists - Urgent Action Required, reads as, “In order to ensure road safety and prevent loss of precious lives it is directed that the usage of helmets by motorcyclists is enforced in all CTPs/ district with immediate effects. Action must be taken against all those who are not wearing a helmet and a diary regarding action taken against violators must be sent to the office of the undersigned on a daily basis at 09:00am.

Meanwhile, the City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi, following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, issued 6739 fine tickets to motorcyclists for not wearing helmets, informed SI Kashif Saroosh, the traffic police spokesman. He said that CTP has started taking action against those motorcyclists who are travelling on roads without wearing helmets. He added the purpose of issuing challans to violators is not to collect revenue but to make sure the safety of life of riders. SI Kashif Saroosh said that CTO has issued special directions to all the circle and sector incharges to enforce the condition of wearing helmets on pillion riders in the city. He said that CTP is making all out efforts to facilitate the road users by enforcing the road safety laws.