Direct air flight between Kazakhstan,Pakistan to start from July 8: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Paki­stan Yerzhan Kistafin on Tuesday said that direct air flight operation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan would start from July 8 this month, which would increase economic, social and cultural integration of both countries.

Addressing a round table on ‘Ka­zakhstan and Pakistan bilateral ties and way forward, he said a direct air flight between Almaty and Lahore would start on July 8. The Ambas­sador of Kazakhstan said that direct air flights between the two countries were crucial for regional economic and trade integration in Kazakhstan and Pakistan. He said that duration of the direct flight between the two countries would be 2 hours, which would promote mutual economic and trade relations and the possi­bilities of cooperation in the field of tourism would be brighter.

The envoy said that after success of direct flight operations in these two cities, such air service would be start­ed between other big cities including Islamabad and Karachi. He said that just last week; there was a phone conversation between the President of Kazakhstan, Kassim Takayov, and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muham­mad Shahbaz Sharif during which is­sues of mutual interest between the two countries were discussed. The Ambassador said that the top lead­ership of both the countries was de­termined to strengthening and pro­moting of bilateral economic, trade and diplomatic relations. He said that Kazakhstan was currently a great des­tination for foreign investment which attracted $28 billion FDI this year.

He said that there was a lot of po­tential in the ports of Gwadar and Karachi of Pakistan, through which Kazakhstan, including Central Asia, can be accessed to the markets of Eu­rope and Africa. Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin said that Kazakhstan had vast reserves of energy, gas and oil which Pakistan could take advantage of.

He said that Kazakhstan was cur­rently the third largest exporter of wheat in the world, which had wide possibilities for cooperation with Pakistan. Kazakhstan is an important member of the Eurasian Organiza­tion, which Pakistan can also benefit from, he said.