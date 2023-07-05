ECP asks political parties to furnish financial statements for FY 2022-23

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called upon all registered political parties to submit their statement of accounts for the financial year 2022-2023. The deadline for submission is August 29. The statement should include details of income, expenses, obligations, and funding sources. Additionally, political parties are required to provide accounts audits and reports from chartered accountants. It is also mandatory to submit certificates confirming that funds from prohibited sources have not been received.
In addition to the financial statements, the ECP has previously instructed political parties to apply for the allotment of election symbols ahead of the general elections. The deadline for submitting applications with the party leader’s signature is July 19. Parties are requested to include a list of preferred symbols along with their applications. The address of the political party’s head office must be provided in each application. The ECP has specified that applications sent via fax will not be considered. These measures by the Election Commission of Pakistan aim to ensure transparency and accountability in the financial matters of political parties and the allocation of election symbols. By requiring detailed financial statements and prohibiting funds from prohibited sources, the ECP aims to uphold integrity in political financing.