Wednesday, July 05, 2023
ECP asks political parties to furnish financial statements for FY 2022-23

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
July 05, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called upon all registered political parties to sub­mit their statement of accounts for the financial year 2022-2023. The deadline for submission is August 29. The statement should include de­tails of income, expenses, obligations, and fund­ing sources. Additionally, political parties are required to provide accounts audits and reports from chartered accountants. It is also mandatory to submit certificates confirming that funds from prohibited sources have not been received.

In addition to the financial statements, the ECP has previously instructed political parties to apply for the allotment of election symbols ahead of the general elections. The deadline for submitting ap­plications with the party leader’s signature is July 19. Parties are requested to include a list of pre­ferred symbols along with their applications. The address of the political party’s head office must be provided in each application. The ECP has speci­fied that applications sent via fax will not be con­sidered. These measures by the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan aim to ensure transparency and accountability in the financial matters of political parties and the allocation of election symbols. By requiring detailed financial statements and pro­hibiting funds from prohibited sources, the ECP aims to uphold integrity in political financing.

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

