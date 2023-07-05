EU to continue support for Pakistani flood victims

BRUSSELS - The European Union (EU) plans to continue support­ing the rebuilding process for the flood victims who are still struggling to return to normal life, officials said.

EU officials believe Pakistani flood affectees need more sup­port for revival and rebuilding.

EU reports suggested the EU mobilised a rapid human­itarian response, leverag­ing humanitarian assistance with civil protection support through in-kind contribu­tions and technical assistance provided by eight EU mem­ber states after the floods oc­curred. After the 2022 floods, approximately 1.8 million people were still living near contaminated and stagnant floodwater. Those who have returned to their place of ori­gin lack key basic services and access to livelihood opportu­nities, lack basic food items - at risk of sliding into emer­gency levels of food shortages, acute malnutrition and food insecurity, said an EU report.

It said inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is the highest in 50 years (since 1973) representing an in­crease of 35.4percent in March 2023 compared to March 2022. It should be noted that inflation rates in neighbouring countries stand at 3.5percent (Afghanistan), 5.6percent (In­dia) and 9.3percent (Bangla­desh). “National and interna­tional drivers (fuel price hikes, energy costs, devaluation of rupee against dollar increasing prices of food/non-food im­ported items, Russia-Ukraine war, etc) suggest that prices will remain high in the com­ing months,” it said. The Eu­ropean Commission is provid­ing €16.5 million to assist the most vulnerable people in Pa­kistan who have been affect­ed by conflict as well as cli­mate-induced disasters. Of the overall allocation, €15 million will fund humanitarian organ­isations in Pakistan to provide food assistance, shelter, water and sanitation services as well as supporting Afghan refugees and their host communities. The other €1.5 million will fo­cus on disaster preparedness programmes to promote cli­mate resilience, foster coordi­nation with local authorities and enhance the response. The EU mobilised €30 million in humanitarian aid and coordi­nated the incoming assistance from member states chan­nelled through its Civil Protec­tion Mechanism in response to the devastating floods that hit Pakistan in summer 2022.