Faculty shortage adversely affects teaching quality at KP universities

Peshawar - A number of universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are facing staff shortage and declining quality of education as a result, according to a survey conducted by The Nation.

It merits a mention here that there are around 32 varsities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a major problem behind the staff shortage is considered to be the lack of funds with universities.

Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) general secretary Dr Suleman Khan said that the university was facing staff shortage because faculty had not been hired for the last several years.

“Even if visiting faculty is hired temporarily, they cannot do justice with the teaching since they are not paid salaries and as a result, they cannot give enough time to the university. This is why it is important to hire permanent faculty members to save the future of students,” he added.

“At Peshawar varsity, we had 700 faculty in the days when we had 9000 students. Now we have around 15000 students but we have around 550 faculty while 350 visiting teachers have been hired. It means we need 900 permanent faculty now,” he added.

Also, he said there are 150 vacant budgeted posts, for which budget is already released.

According to sources in Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AW KUM), several departments are facing staff deficiency and as a result, the students are also complaining about it.

“We pay around Rs30,000 fee for each semester while we also spend extra money on food and other necessities as we are living in hostels. But in return, there are fewer regular teachers we have and several departments are being run through visiting faculty. We need permanent teachers,” said a student of AW KUM.

A visiting faculty member said that they are paid very little amount, which cannot even cover their travel costs to attend the university for classes.

“A visiting faculty member is paid Rs600 per class of one hour, which is a very small amount. Even if a visiting faculty member is supposed to teach three classes a day, even this makes Rs1800, while a [visiting] teacher spends over Rs2000 to commute to the university to teach the students,” said one teacher, who has been teaching at AW - KUM as a visiting faculty member for the last several years.

He also complained that he had been teaching at AW KUM for several years, and while the university needs teaching staff, faculty members have not been hired by the university for years despite it is needed.

Same is the case of several other universities in the province, where administration staff is available in large numbers but teaching staff is not available.

An employee of the University of Malakand also said that several departments were having visiting faculty members teaching students. It merits a mention here that the universities are facing financial issues, which is a major problem behind lack of teachers.

A senior academician said that during the previous government of PTI, around 49% budget of universities was cut. Also, another major reason behind the crisis is that while universities have increased in numbers in recent years, the HEC has reduced its funds manifold during these years.

“Overall, the universities of KP and Balochistan are the worst sufferers during the ongoing situation and need corrective measures, otherwise future of students seems bleak owing to lack of staff and financial crisis,” he added.