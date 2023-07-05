Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Former advisor to KP CM arrested

Muqaddam Khan
Swabi   -  Abdul Karim, a former advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industry, was apprehended in the courtyard when his pre-arrest bail (BBA) was not confirmed by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Mardan on Tuesday, as stated by leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

On May 9, Mr Karim, along with PTI leaders and workers, obstructed the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway near Swabi Interchange for approximately eight hours. They also vandalized the two toll plazas, one at each entry and exit point of the motorway, while protesting the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In addition, Mr Karim has filed a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court against the inclusion of the Anti- Terrorist Act (ATA) in the First Information Report (FIR) subsequently registered at Tehsil Chota Lahore city police station.

Meanwhile, the ATC has granted an extension of pre-arrest bail (BBA) until July 17 for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, including former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Tehsil Swabi Chairman Attaullah, former MPA Haji Rangiz and Aqibullah, former election contesting candidate Shah Wali, and several other workers.

