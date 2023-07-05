Wednesday, July 05, 2023
France seeks answers after week of rioting  

Agencies
July 05, 2023
International

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday met with hundreds of French officials to begin exploring the “deeper reasons” for the country’s plunge into riots after the killing of a teenager at a traffic stop. The meeting with 220 mayors whose municipalities suffered damage over a week of violence, to be held at the Elysee palace, comes as the authorities reported a much calmer night across the country. Overnight violence in French cities had halved in 24 hours, the interior ministry said, with 72 people arrested overnight nationwide, including 24 in and around Paris, and 24 buildings torched or damaged. It said 159 vehicles had been set ablaze and 202 fires set in rubbish bins or elsewhere in public areas. Four offices of police or gendarmes came under attack, but there were no injuries. Police mobilisation had been kept at the same level as the two previous nights, at 45,000 in all of France.

