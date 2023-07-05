According to a World Health Organisation official, Egypt is set to become one of the first countries in the world to be declared free of Hepatitis C. Conclusively, Egypt had worked extensively and intensively to become free of Hepatitis C through a presidential initiative known as “100 Million Healthy Lives.”.

Furthermore, according to the data from the Health Ministry, Egypt has received a recovery rate of nearly 99 percent for Hepatitis C in recent years. Surprisingly, it is an honourable achievement for Egyptians who have been protected from this disease. Other countries must urgently follow in this footsteps in order to protect the residents.

FARAH NAZ,

Turbat.