GB CM loses job after court ruling in fake degree case

GILGIT - The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court on Tuesday disqualified the Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lead­er and Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in a fake degree case.

A three-member larger bench comprising Justice Ma­lik Inayat Ur Rehman, Justice Jauhar Ali, and Justice Mush­taq Muhammad disqualified him under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Ghulam Shahzad Agha, a member of the GB Assem­bly from PPP, had challenged Khurshid’s law degree and sought his disqualification.

The petitioner through his counsel Amjad Hussain had contended that the degree submitted by Khurshid had not been verified by the Uni­versity of London and the Higher Education Commis­sion had declared it to be fake. During the hearing, all the respondents in the case completed their arguments after which the bench dis­qualified Khurshid for five years. Khalid Khurshid was disqualified as a Mem­ber of the Assembly from GBA 13 Astor 1. With Kha­lid Khurshid’s disqualifi­cation, the Gilgit-Baltistan Cabinet dissolved itself. All ministers, advisers, special assistants, and coordina­tors, were also discharged. Meanwhile, strict secu­rity measures were tak­en in the premises of the Chief Court Gilgit-Baltistan and lawyers and journal­ists were allowed to enter the premises. Apart from this, all other public cas­es were adjourned till the next date.