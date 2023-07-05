Governor directs transparency, merit in appointments of VCs

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday stressed following a policy of merit and transparency in appointments of Vice Chancellors (VCs) in public sector universities and said that educational qualifications and administrative capabilities should be considered minutely before giving them responsibilities. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held to discuss matters of appointing vice-chancellors in universities. The meeting was also attended by caretaker ministers including Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel, Justice (rtd) Irshad Qaisar, Hamid Shah, Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam, Secretary Law and Secretary Higher Education.