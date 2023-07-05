Governor directs transparency, merit in appointments of VCs

PESHAWAR - Gover­nor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tues­day stressed following a policy of merit and trans­parency in appointments of Vice Chancellors (VCs) in public sector universi­ties and said that educa­tional qualifications and administrative capabili­ties should be considered minutely before giving them responsibilities. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held to discuss matters of appointing vice-chancel­lors in universities. The meeting was also attend­ed by caretaker ministers including Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel, Justice (rtd) Irshad Qaisar, Ha­mid Shah, Chief Secre­tary, Nadeem Aslam, Sec­retary Law and Secretary Higher Education.