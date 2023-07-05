Haj flight carrying 285 pilgrims arrives here

LAHORE - The Haj flight ER-822 from Jeddah to Lahore, carrying 285 pilgrims arrived here at Allama Iqbal Internation­al Airport on Tuesday. The Se­reneAir flight arrived in the city around 5:20 pm. The Hajis were welcomed by Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Religious Affairs Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, Direc­tor Haj Iqrar Ahmad, Deputy Di­rector Mujeeb Akbar Shah, Sere­neAir officials and other officials at the airport. The Hajis, while talking to media, hailed arrange­ments made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Saudi Arabia. They said that the arrangements for transport, residence and meals were up to the mark. They appreciated Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Secretary for making good arrangements. The pilgrims also expressed sat­isfaction over facilities provided by Pakistani and Saudi authori­ties at immigration desk and for their transportation.