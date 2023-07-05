Heavy downpour inundates low-lying areas in Lahore

Heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds, in Lahore in the wee hours of Wednesday turned the weather pleasant and brought the mercury considerably down, Dunya News reported.

The rain broke the spell of intense hot and humid weather condition, bringing respite for the heat-stricken people of the provincial capital.

Downpour in several areas inundated roads and streets in the provincial capital and commuters and motorists faced immense difficulties while trying to carry on with their routine work.

Rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as more than 200 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging various parts of the city into darkness.

Other cities of Punjab, including Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Phalia, Sharaqpur, Nankana and Sheikhupura, are lashed by rains. The continuous rain also inundated the low-lying areas in different cities, causing traffic disruption.

Official data for rainfall in Lahore shows the highest rain was recorded at the Nishter Town Director Office where it was 118mm, Jail Road 56.5mm, at Airport 52mm, Head Office WASA, Gulberg 63mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi 79mm, Iqbal Town 69mm, Tajpura 79mm, Johar Town 82mm, Mughalpura 88mm, Chowk Nakhuda 54mm, Samanabad 54mm and Upper Mall 88mm. The data was recorded during 03:55am to 06:25am on Thursday, with rain continues in several areas of Lahore.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Pothohar region, upper/central Punjab and Northeast Balochistan. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.