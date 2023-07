TEL AVIV - A car ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv wounded seven people Tuesday before the sus­pect was shot dead, on the second day of Isra­el’s biggest military operation in years in the occupied West Bank. The driver in Tel Aviv was thought to have intentionally hit several pedes­trians before getting out to “stab civilians with a sharp object,” police said.

The “terrorist”, a West Bank resident, was then shot dead by an armed passerby, said police chief Yaakov Shabtai.